Why Machine Gun Kelly's BBMA Performance Has Everyone Talking About His Family With Megan Fox

Celeb couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stunned the masses in January when they announced they were engaged. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox famously penned in the caption of a bombshell Instagram post along with a video of Kelly popping the question under a banyan tree. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood," she continued.

Still, sources are adamant that the engagement came as no surprise to those within the famous couple's inner circle. "They had been talking about it for a while," an inside source told People. "For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together. They are always together for each other's professional and personal events," the source continued. But now the couple is sparking all new rumors and prompting many questions...