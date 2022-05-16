Why Machine Gun Kelly's BBMA Performance Has Everyone Talking About His Family With Megan Fox
Celeb couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stunned the masses in January when they announced they were engaged. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox famously penned in the caption of a bombshell Instagram post along with a video of Kelly popping the question under a banyan tree. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood," she continued.
Still, sources are adamant that the engagement came as no surprise to those within the famous couple's inner circle. "They had been talking about it for a while," an inside source told People. "For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together. They are always together for each other's professional and personal events," the source continued. But now the couple is sparking all new rumors and prompting many questions...
Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his performance to his 'unborn child' with Megan Fox
Ears perked up everywhere during rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly's performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.
"I wrote this song for my wife," Kelly announced before performing his hit song "Twin Flame," per People. While that statement alone proved to be quite the bombshell, as fans were under the impression the couple was still only engaged, Kelly's subsequent comment really sent fans into a frenzy and prompted many questions. "And this is for our unborn child," he declared in the midst of the emotional performance. He then sang, "Go to sleep/ I'll see you in my dreams/ This changes everything/ Now I have to set you free." While Kelly didn't provide any further details during the performance, he later took to his Twitter account to share more. "Broke my heart to sing the end of that song," he tweeted.
As one can imagine, shortly after Kelly's on-stage dedications, Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree. "MGK called Megan Fox his wife while performing and also made a shoutout to their unborn child. We clearly missed SEVERAL chapters" a curious user tweeted. As reported by People, however, neither Kelly nor Fox has responded to requests for comment.