Megan Fox Proves That Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly Is As Strong As Ever

After bursting onto the acting scene in "Transformers" and "Jennifer's Body" in the 2000s, Megan Fox took more of a backseat in subsequent years. That's because Fox — who was branded a sex symbol — has faced sexist criticism for her roles and appearances. "I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point," she told InStyle in July 2021, about being cut from the second installment of "Transformers." Happily, Fox has experienced a career resurgence in recent years, reemerging as a Hollywood star to be reckoned with. This came after she separated from then-husband Brian Austin Green and met Colson Baker, aka rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while the duo were filming "Midnight In The Switchgrass," per People.

As Fox told The Washington Post in July 2021, she and Kelly shared an instant, electric connection. "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like ... 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" she explained. Since then, the couple's relationship has only gotten stronger — and more PDA-filled. From making a music video together to wearing vials of each other's blood, Kelly and Fox proved that they don't do courtship the traditional way, and this works just fine for them. As fans suspected he might, Kelly proposed to Fox in 2022, and the two toasted their engagement by drinking each other's blood. Now, as the couple prepares to walk down the aisle, they continue to prove their relationship burns as brightly as twin flames.