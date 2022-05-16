Johnny Depp Changed The Name Of His Yacht After Marrying Amber Heard

The following article includes a discussion of alleged domestic abuse.

Long before Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's messy defamation trial, the couple had an apparently peaceful union. While it may seem like a distant memory to some, the two were once so in love that Depp renamed his luxurious yacht in Heard's honor.

The couple met in 2009 on the set of a film they co-starred in, "The Rum Diaries," while both were in relationships with other people. According to testimony by Depp, the pair shared an intimate on-screen kiss that later evolved into an affair. "It felt like something I should not be feeling, because she had her wife, and I had Vanessa," Depp explained, per Law & Crime Network. "I think there was something in the kiss in the shower that was real."

Depp eventually split from his longtime girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, and Heard ended her relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree, leaving room for the couple to get engaged in 2014. Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2015, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star gave his new bride an extravagant gift.