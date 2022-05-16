Lori Harvey's Latest Admission About Her Weight Loss Has Fans Divided
Celebrity workout and diet routines can range from easy-going and accessible to downright difficult. For instance, singer Jessica Simpson wanted to feel better in her body after she had her third child, so she lost more than 100 pounds simply by walking a bunch of steps per day. Her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, told E! News, "We are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise." Actor Christian Bale once lost over 60 pounds to prepare for his movie "The Mechanist." During a 2005 interview with Liese Spencer, Bale mentioned his diet included, "water, one non-fat latte, gum, salad leaves, and vitamin pills for lunch, an apple for dinner, and whiskey and cigarettes for snacks."
Celebrities typically have someone to help them achieve their weight goals. However, many regular folks try to emulate their routines without the support to achieve the same results. This can lead to harmful behavior, especially if they do not have access to the resources celebrities have readily available. A 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association examined "the Instagram accounts of 181 celebrities with large follower bases, including actors, athletes, musicians, and TV personalities, [and] found that a majority of celebrities regularly post an 'unhealthy profile' of foods and beverages."
On May 14, socialite Lori Harvey posted on her TikTok what she does to keep her body inside the proportions that work for her. This revelation divided many people on the internet, with some claiming she's promoting self-harm, while others celebrated her personal fitness journey.
Fans are torn over Lori Harvey's weight loss routine
Socialite Lori Harvey shared the highly requested workout and diet regime she uses to get those killer abs everyone is obsessed with on TikTok. "I've been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I've done it for a few years, but I've been really consistent the last year," Harvey said. "I think I was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs."
Some people on social media were grateful for her advice, but others found her methods a bit over-the-top. Journalist Ernest Owens tweeted, "Fun, but important, facts: 'Relationship weight' isn't a real thing — but correlating comfort & love to weight gain as if it's a problem is fatphobic AF." Another person tweeted, "I have a degree in nutrition Sciences. 1200 – 1400 calories is the amount recommended for children aged 2 to 3. You're starving yourselves."
However, some people felt very differently about the situation. One person tweeted, "Y'all asked Lori Harvey how she maintains her shape, she answered and now y'all are upset at the answer. I see why she doesn't say much lol." Another person agreed and also gave a reality check for some folks. "No one will have Lori Harvey's body, except for Lori. We all really need to stop looking to other people for 'body motivation', especially celebrities. Workout the way YOU like and do what works for you," they tweeted.