Kylie Jenner's Billboard Music Awards Outfit Certainly Has People Talking

Kylie Jenner joined boyfriend Travis Scott and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, on the red carpet for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, according to People. The family outing, of course, captured the attention of the masses online, but all eyes seemed to be on the illusion of Jenner's dress and her post-baby body.

The makeup guru previously revealed that she gained over 60 pounds during her second pregnancy in an Instagram Story (via Daily Mail). She also shared that postpartum has not been easy for her, but that she is now down 40 pounds and just trying to be "healthy and patient." "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard," she explained in IG Stories. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually ... it's just crazy."

It appears that Jenner is feeling a little more confident about her body after losing most of the weight she gained during her second pregnancy. She wore a bodycon Balmain gown to this year's BBMAs, which effortlessly showed off her notable curves, according to Page Six, and seemed poised on the carpet. Just weeks before this appearance, she wore a flowy ruffled wedding gown to the Met Gala that drew attention away from the shape of her body. But with her famous curves back on display, fans have definitely been talking.