Kylie Jenner Reveals Heartbreaking Detail About Tyga's Relationship With Blac Chyna In Bombshell Testimony
Blac Chyna's trial against the Kardashian family is one for the books. According to the Los Angeles Times, the trial has been a long time coming, as Chyna first sued the famous family back in 2017. The rapper is seeking $100 million for "defamation and contract interference." She claims that Kris Jenner and daughters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian were behind her and now ex-fiance Rob Kardashian's show "Rob & Chyna," getting the boot from E!, which was also home to the long-running series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Kendall Jenner, Rob, and Kourtney Kardashian are the only people in the family who were dismissed from the suit.
Kris was one of the first people to take the stand in the highly-publicized trial, and she didn't paint Chyna in a very good light. While under oath, Page Six shares that Kris accused Chyna of threatening to kill Kylie and her then-boyfriend, Tyga, who also happens to be Chyna's ex and the father of her child. Kris did not report the threats to the police and opted to keep it internal. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family," Kris confessed. "It wasn't that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start ... but I love second chances, and I wanted them to win."
Kylie is now the latest member of the family to take the stand, and she also painted Chyna in a not-so-positive light.
Kylie Jenner paints Blac Chyna in a negative light under oath
Is it just us, or is it getting hot in here? Kylie Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has taken the stand to speak her truth. According to a Nicki Swift reporter seated in the courtroom for the showdown, a lawyer questioned the lipkit mogul about her relationship with Chyna and whether or not she felt animosity towards her. Kylie told the courtroom that she didn't feel animosity, but noted that she did feel "anger" toward Chyna, "probably after I heard about the attack." Of course, the attack Jenner referred to was regarding the highly-publicized attack by Chyna against Rob Kardashian.
Kylie also spoke about her ex Tyga's relationship with Chyna. "Tyga did tell me that he never planned on marrying her. So I never knew if they were engaged or not," Kylie revealed, adding that he "would just express to me his troubles with Chyna." Kylie also stated that Tyga told her Chyna had issues with drugs and alcohol. To make matters worse, Kylie also revealed that Tyga told her that Chyna tried to slash him with a knife, which left a scar. According to our reporter, Kylie shared that she and Tyga "expressed our concerns" to Rob about dating Chyna, but Rob "did express that he was going to continue the relationship." At the time, Chyna may have been pregnant with the couple's only child, Dream.
Further, throughout Kylie's testimony, Chyna stared directly at her, which had to have made for an intense time on the stand.