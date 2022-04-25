Kylie Jenner Reveals Heartbreaking Detail About Tyga's Relationship With Blac Chyna In Bombshell Testimony

Blac Chyna's trial against the Kardashian family is one for the books. According to the Los Angeles Times, the trial has been a long time coming, as Chyna first sued the famous family back in 2017. The rapper is seeking $100 million for "defamation and contract interference." She claims that Kris Jenner and daughters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian were behind her and now ex-fiance Rob Kardashian's show "Rob & Chyna," getting the boot from E!, which was also home to the long-running series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Kendall Jenner, Rob, and Kourtney Kardashian are the only people in the family who were dismissed from the suit.

Kris was one of the first people to take the stand in the highly-publicized trial, and she didn't paint Chyna in a very good light. While under oath, Page Six shares that Kris accused Chyna of threatening to kill Kylie and her then-boyfriend, Tyga, who also happens to be Chyna's ex and the father of her child. Kris did not report the threats to the police and opted to keep it internal. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family," Kris confessed. "It wasn't that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start ... but I love second chances, and I wanted them to win."

Kylie is now the latest member of the family to take the stand, and she also painted Chyna in a not-so-positive light.