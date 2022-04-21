Blac Chyna's Defense Of Her Disturbing Behavior Toward Rob Kardashian Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

The physical altercation that happened between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian when they were together should not be taken seriously, according to Chyna herself. In her testimony in court on April 20, she claimed that she was only being playful when she pointed a gun at him and wrapped a charging cable around his neck.

"Jokingly, I grabbed the phone [cord] and put it around his neck," she said in the hearing, per BuzzFeed News. "Not to strangle him." As for the gun, she claimed that it was not loaded and she never had the intention to fire it at Rob. "I'm being funny like, 'If he ever leaves me, I'll get him,'" Chyna confessed, insisting that she was "just joking."

In his opening statement, Michael Rhodes, the Kardashians' lead attorney, claimed that Chyna is doing all these to gain prominence just like the family. "Miss White wanted something," he told the jury, per Time. "She wanted to be one of them ... She wanted that name. The evidence is going to show you that Miss White would say or do anything to be part of this family." As for what happens next with the trial, fans will just have to wait and see.