Kim Kardashian's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian has been named as the latest cover star for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and the appointment has already drawn both backlash and support. The publication made the announcement on Good Morning America, revealing that "The Kardashians" star is one of four public figures gracing this year's covers. Joining Kardashian for the 2022 class are Grammy-winning singer Ciara, musician Yumi Nu, and Maye Musk, a model and the mother of Elon Musk.

This year's collection of covers was significant for multiple reasons. Musk, the mother of tech mogul Elon Musk, is the oldest model to ever be featured on the magazine's cover. Meanwhile, Nu — who founded the plus-sized clothing brand, Blueki — is the first Asian and plus-sized cover star. For Kardashian, the move makes her the first ever reality star to appear on the coveted cover.

"Kim, no stranger to the world's judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically through the noise," said MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief. However, the cover has seemingly divided the internet, and opinions about the reality star's inclusion are split.