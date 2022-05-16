Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swimsuit Issue Will Star One Of The Last People You'd Expect

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition has become one of the world's most popular magazines. According to Sports Illustrated, the tradition dates back to 1964, with model Babette March gracing the cover of the very first issue. Many other big-name models have appeared in the publication, like Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Heidi Klum, and even Beyoncé. That's quite an impressive list if you ask us!

In 2017, a 63-year-old Christie Brinkley appeared in the magazine with daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. In an interview with People, Brinkley gushed about the opportunity to be able to pose at her age. "My first thought was, 'At my age? No way!' When I turned 30, I was like, 'This is the last time I'm posing in a bathing suit!' When this issue comes out, I'll be 63. I thought, 'Those days are over,'" she shared. "But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, 'One last go!'" We love that mindset!

The 2022 edition of the magazine will also feature plenty of recognizable faces, including Ciara. The singer talked about how much it means to her to represent women of color in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I'm going to go after what I want, and I believe I can get it ... I'm convinced. When I think about my baby girl, this is pretty powerful," she shared. "She can see me and say 'I can do that.'" But there's one member of the 2022 squad you likely didn't expect to see.