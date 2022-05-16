Martha Stewart Shares Her Take On Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's whirlwind of a romance seems to have everyone talking. The unexpected couple spent a lot of time together while Kardashian was rehearsing for her big "Saturday Night Live" debut in October 2021 and then began dating shortly after developing a friendship on-set, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the outlet, "He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty," adding, "They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away."

Since then, the couple has been nearly inseparable and even put their PDA on display at the 2022 Met Gala, per Page Six. Davidson has gotten close to his girlfriend's family and friends over the duration of their relationship. Sources revealed to People that he "fits right in" to their family dynamic and that everyone, including Kim (of course) loves him. While the relationship seemed to come out of the blue, it appears to be going incredibly well so far. The dynamic duo are constantly a topic of conversation... even amongst celebrities like Martha Stewart.