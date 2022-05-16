Hilaria Baldwin Alleges Troubling Paparazzi Incident Involving Her Daughter
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's struggles and scuffles with the paparazzi over the years have been well documented. The actor pinned a photographer to a car after a heated altercation back in 2013, per ABC News, and also lost his cool with another pap who couldn't stop taking photos of his wife in 2016.
Hilaria has also had her fair share of problems with the paparazzi, too. Back in November, only a month after Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Alec's film "Rust," Hilaria took to her Instagram Stories to explain how much she struggles with the culture behind the tabloid media and gossip magazines. She said that "it just feels so awful. How much it destroys mental health [and] rocks the central nervous system on such a destructive level."
And while the Baldwin's battle with the paparazzi seems to be ongoing (as the actor even pushed another paparazzo when he asked about the "Rust" investigation in December), Hilaria just shared a new troubling experience she had with a photographer. But this time around, her daughter was present during the disturbing ordeal.
Hilaria Baldwin's rude encounter
Hilaria Baldwin recently took to her Instagram Story to detail an encounter with a paparazzo who apparently made a "sexually inappropriate gesture" while her daughter Carmen was with her. Hilaria said that at first she couldn't help but feel super angry about the whole ordeal and wanted to call out the photog on Instagram but decided against it. But that hasn't stopped her from feeling incredibly upset that her daughter had to witness it.
She wrote (via Yahoo), "I feel like a little bit of Carmen's innocence was taken from her today when I had to explain this to her." She then went on to say that she believes the paparazzi business does nothing more than "stalk and harass" people to sell photos. "So as a mom, I get really mad. As a woman, I get mad. Because, guess what??? 'Celebs! They are just like us!!!'"
Hilaria is no stranger to paparazzi problems with her children, either. In December, she took to Instagram to clear the air on a fake story that circulated around the media at the time. "Someone just told me that the ny post and other tabloids said I got pulled over. THIS IS NOT TRUE AND A LIE," she wrote. She also called out one specific pap who consistently followed her and her family around, even going as far as taking pictures of their kids "in their underwear" and also sneaking onto their horse farm.