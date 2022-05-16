Hilaria Baldwin Alleges Troubling Paparazzi Incident Involving Her Daughter

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's struggles and scuffles with the paparazzi over the years have been well documented. The actor pinned a photographer to a car after a heated altercation back in 2013, per ABC News, and also lost his cool with another pap who couldn't stop taking photos of his wife in 2016.

Hilaria has also had her fair share of problems with the paparazzi, too. Back in November, only a month after Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Alec's film "Rust," Hilaria took to her Instagram Stories to explain how much she struggles with the culture behind the tabloid media and gossip magazines. She said that "it just feels so awful. How much it destroys mental health [and] rocks the central nervous system on such a destructive level."

And while the Baldwin's battle with the paparazzi seems to be ongoing (as the actor even pushed another paparazzo when he asked about the "Rust" investigation in December), Hilaria just shared a new troubling experience she had with a photographer. But this time around, her daughter was present during the disturbing ordeal.