What Alec Baldwin Said Hours After Fatally Shooting Halyna Hutchins

According to the New York Post, Alec Baldwin was taken into a Santa Fe Sheriff's Office interview room soon after he shot both Halyna Hutchins and "Rust" director Joel Souza. In one clip that was released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's department, Baldwin can be heard speaking to someone on the phone. He said, "I'm at the police station .. they're about to interview me. How is everyone at home? How are the kids?" He then added, "What I am is someone who, I don't want to do this anymore, I don't, I don't want to be a public person," rather angrily.

Baldwin then made a second phone call to another person and can be heard saying, "We'll just spend the time here ... We'll go and enjoy ourselves. It's all paid for and I'm going to get us the money back." When officers entered the room and began reading the actor his Miranda rights, he asked, "So, my only question is, am I being charged with something?" The actor and the officers then began laughing, with one of them calling the rights-reading "a formality."

Only a few weeks after the incident, Hilaria Baldwin told the New York Post that her husband was possibly dealing with PTSD because of the shooting, which makes his laugh during the interview all the more puzzling.