What Alec Baldwin Said Hours After Fatally Shooting Halyna Hutchins
The investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" hasn't been a straightforward one, to say the least. Alec Baldwin has maintained that he never pulled the trigger on the gun that shot and killed Hutchins. Back on January 8, the "30 Rock" actor said in an Instagram post that he was complying with the authorities in the investigation. "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bulls***, that's a lie," he said. That said, Hutchins' family is still suing Baldwin, since he was a producer of the film and the one that was physically holding the gun that day.
While Baldwin has still maintained that his authority as a producer was only limited to "script changes and creative casting," per his attorney, new footage reveals exactly what the actor said only moments after Hutchins' death. The first words out of Baldwin's mouth might actually surprise his fans, too.
Alec Baldwin's first words after the shooting are raising eyebrows
According to the New York Post, Alec Baldwin was taken into a Santa Fe Sheriff's Office interview room soon after he shot both Halyna Hutchins and "Rust" director Joel Souza. In one clip that was released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's department, Baldwin can be heard speaking to someone on the phone. He said, "I'm at the police station .. they're about to interview me. How is everyone at home? How are the kids?" He then added, "What I am is someone who, I don't want to do this anymore, I don't, I don't want to be a public person," rather angrily.
Baldwin then made a second phone call to another person and can be heard saying, "We'll just spend the time here ... We'll go and enjoy ourselves. It's all paid for and I'm going to get us the money back." When officers entered the room and began reading the actor his Miranda rights, he asked, "So, my only question is, am I being charged with something?" The actor and the officers then began laughing, with one of them calling the rights-reading "a formality."
Only a few weeks after the incident, Hilaria Baldwin told the New York Post that her husband was possibly dealing with PTSD because of the shooting, which makes his laugh during the interview all the more puzzling.