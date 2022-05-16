New Details About Amber Heard And Elon Musk's Relationship Have Been Revealed
A lot has been said, reported, and rumored about Elon Musk's relationship with Amber Heard, so much so that the former couple had to release a joint statement about their break up back in 2017. At the time, the two told People, "People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird."
Yet, according to Us Weekly, Heard was apparently "filling space" between her split with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Musk. Her former rep Christian Carino testified during Depp's $50 million dollar defamation suit against his ex-wife that Heard wasn't "in love" with Musk and might have just been using him as a rebound guy after her marriage ended. Carino read one of Heard's text messages in court that said, "I hate that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself. Meaning, they are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there."
And now even more details about Heard and Musk's relationship have been revealed, leaving a lot of people wondering what Heard might have really been thinking when she first met the billionaire.
Amber Heard's first meeting with Elon Musk was an unexpected one
According to People, Amber Heard admitted that she met Elon Musk during the 2016 Met Gala by chance and only because she'd been ghosted by Johnny Depp that night. Heard took the stand again and said there was a lot of confusion on whether or not Depp was going to make it to the Met Gala because his team "would not communicate" with her at the time. Heard went on to explain that things got a little awkward when she sat next to an empty place setting that was meant for her husband. However, she did get to meet Musk for the first time, who happened to be there with his mother, Maye.
Heard then went on to explain that she and Musk didn't start dating until after the Met Gala. Even though their relationship only lasted about a year, Heard told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that she and Musk were still good friends post-breakup. She said, "We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him." Musk has not made any comments about Heard's courtroom battle with Depp, although Page Six reported that he might have been behind the $1 million donations to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children's Hospital Los Angeles in her name. Now that's what you call a solid (if not also interesting) friendship, right?