New Details About Amber Heard And Elon Musk's Relationship Have Been Revealed

A lot has been said, reported, and rumored about Elon Musk's relationship with Amber Heard, so much so that the former couple had to release a joint statement about their break up back in 2017. At the time, the two told People, "People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird."

Yet, according to Us Weekly, Heard was apparently "filling space" between her split with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Musk. Her former rep Christian Carino testified during Depp's $50 million dollar defamation suit against his ex-wife that Heard wasn't "in love" with Musk and might have just been using him as a rebound guy after her marriage ended. Carino read one of Heard's text messages in court that said, "I hate that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself. Meaning, they are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there."

And now even more details about Heard and Musk's relationship have been revealed, leaving a lot of people wondering what Heard might have really been thinking when she first met the billionaire.