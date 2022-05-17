What's The Real Meaning Of The Foundations Of Decay By My Chemical Romance? Here's What We Think
Welcome [back] to the Black Parade.
The popular rock band My Chemical Romance broke the hearts of fans and stans everywhere when they announced they were calling it quits on March 22, 2013. "Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing," the band members began in a statement on their official website. "We've gotten to go places we never knew we would. We've been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We've shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end. Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure."
But dry your eyes Killjoys because they're baaackkkk! Per Billboard, the band is set to embark on the North American leg of their reunion tour in August and they just released a brand new six-minute song to boot! But what's the meaning of their lengthy new single, "The Foundations of Decay"? Here's what we think...
The Foundations of Decay could be about the band's 'life, death, and rebirth'
My Chemical Romance band members including lead vocalist and frontman Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way debuted their brand new single "The Foundations of Decay" on May 12, much to the surprise of their loyal fans. "Where were you the day MCR dropped The Foundations of Decay?" one delighted fan penned in a tweet.
While the meaning of the new song is obviously open to interpretation, many die-hard MCR aficionados still believe they already have it pegged. "Thinking about how the foundations of decay is about the life, death, and rebirth of my chemical romance as a band," one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, a fan account for the rock band tweeted "It's really quite something that MCR made their comeback with a song about decay. Not about renewal, or rebirth, which might seem more obviously thematic, but the exact opposite." Still, another fan couldn't help but be reminded of the band's previous work while listening to the new song. "To be honest i see elements of every mcr album in the foundations of decay (as well as the guys' newer influences) and that is so FITTING, since the song seems to be mostly about the past of the band," the user penned.
Fans are loving The Foundations of Decay
While we may never know what the true meaning of "The Foundations of Decay" is, we do know that it SLAPS!
In a poll conducted by Billboard, the brand new single was voted it as the favorite new music release of the week, garnering 40% of the votes and beating out rapper Post Malone and electronic duo The Chainsmokers. But don't just take the poll's word for it. Shortly after the song was released, many took to Twitter to relish the band's new anthem. "Insane how the foundations of decay is every single thing u could ever want from an mcr song in 2022," one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Good morning to everyone and to My Chemical Romance fans who are fighting the strong desire to have The Foundations of Decay lyrics tattooed on them at this very moment." Tattoo artists everywhere: fire up those machines.