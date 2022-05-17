Lizzy Capri Says Making Crown Lake Was The 'Opposite' Of What She's Used To - Exclusive

Although Lizzy Capri has had plenty of experience in front of a camera, she said her first experience acting was "literally the opposite" of making her own videos. Filming for her YouTube channel, Capri is used to having a lot of control. She explained that typically she's the one "holding my own camera or directing and producing and coming up with the outline, coming up with the ideas, even into post-production of editing ... And so it was really weird to be super hands-off and kind of being thrown into the mix of everything, whereas I'm used to kind of knowing everything that's going on and being a part of every single step of the way."

Capri said adjusting to having less control over her environment was "definitely weird." The biggest change was not being the decider in what went into the final cut. "Because with my own content, I do have a lot of control over, let's say the angles or what makes it to the final edit," Capri said. But after learning to adjust to taking a backseat, Capri said she was happy with her experience. "I definitely think I want to do more acting in the future," Capri said. "I had so much fun with this. And it was a small role that I'm like I could definitely do better."

Season 3 of "Crown Lake" is available to stream now on Brat TV.