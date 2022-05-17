The Reason Johnny Depp Won't Make Eye Contact With Amber Heard In Court

There have been a lot of disturbing and excruciatingly painful details revealed about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage thanks to Depp's $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife. From allegations of domestic violence by both parties to an alleged, scandalous pooping incident, and Heard even testifying that her sister taught Depp how to snort cocaine using a tampon applicator (per Newsweek), it seems like no shocking detail about their short-lived marriage has been spared.

After weeks of courtroom bombshells, Heard admitted that she is tired of the trial and she just wants everyone involved to move on. "It's torture. It's torturous," Heard said of Depp's accusations against her, according to NBC News. "I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I want to move on ... I want Johnny to move on, too. I want him to leave me alone."

And while no one knows just how Depp and Heard will be able to move on from this episode in their lives, a lot of eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has had a hard time looking his ex-wife in the eye while in the courtroom. Apparently, there's a reason for it, too.