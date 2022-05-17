The Reason Johnny Depp Won't Make Eye Contact With Amber Heard In Court
There have been a lot of disturbing and excruciatingly painful details revealed about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage thanks to Depp's $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife. From allegations of domestic violence by both parties to an alleged, scandalous pooping incident, and Heard even testifying that her sister taught Depp how to snort cocaine using a tampon applicator (per Newsweek), it seems like no shocking detail about their short-lived marriage has been spared.
After weeks of courtroom bombshells, Heard admitted that she is tired of the trial and she just wants everyone involved to move on. "It's torture. It's torturous," Heard said of Depp's accusations against her, according to NBC News. "I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I want to move on ... I want Johnny to move on, too. I want him to leave me alone."
And while no one knows just how Depp and Heard will be able to move on from this episode in their lives, a lot of eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has had a hard time looking his ex-wife in the eye while in the courtroom. Apparently, there's a reason for it, too.
Johnny Depp refuses to let Amber Heard look him in the eye
Johnny Depp has reportedly vowed that he will never allow his ex-wife Amber Heard to look him in the eyes again and he sure is keeping to that promise.
According to People, one of Depp's attorneys, Camille Vasquez, pointed out to Heard during cross-examination that she had looked at Depp several times while on the stand, but that Depp has refused to look in her direction. "You know exactly why Mr. Depp won't look back at you, don't you?" Vasquez asked Heard. That's when Vasquez played an audio from when the two had reportedly met at a hotel in San Francisco back in 2016, which Depp alleged he agreed to in order to ask Heard to "retract her lies" about him.
In the explosive recording, Depp tells Heard (per Newsweek), "I will always be nothing to you." He adds, "You will not see my eyes again." When Vasquez reiterated that Depp won't look her in the eyes ever again, Heard responded with, "He can't." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Heard has said that Depp "does not have the courage to even look at Ms. Heard" during her witness testimony, per People. Seeing how many people believe that the eyes are the window to your soul, a lot of fans aren't surprised Depp wants to keep the blinds shut.