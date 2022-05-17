Prince William Voices His Support After UK Footballer Makes Major Announcement

Despite being the world's most popular sport, soccer is still notoriously discriminatory. From widespread racism, homophobic chants, and controversy over gender pay disparities across men's and women's associations, soccer — or football, as it's known outside the U.S. — is often in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The problems aren't specific to a few countries or regions, with examples of discrimination taking place across Europe and Latin America, the two continents that dominate the sport. And England is no exception.

An avid soccer fan, Prince William often uses his voice to tackle the racism so frequently seen in his country. In July 2021, William denounced racist attacks directed at three Black English players after they missed penalty kicks. "We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate are held accountable for their actions," William wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

English football is no more welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community. More than one-third of British soccer fans who identify as heterosexual would feel uncomfortable if they saw two men kissing at a game, a YouGov poll found, according to Gay Times. The same survey also found that most fans believe homophobia isn't an issue in soccer, even though England had no openly LGBTQ+ player in any of its professional leagues. That changed because Jake Daniels, a forward for Blackpool F.C., publicly came out as gay through the team's website on May 16. And Prince William is making his stance on the matter known.