Survey Reveals The OG Housewife That Fans Think Is The Greatest Of All Time

The "Real Housewives" franchise has surely seen a lot of stars come and go over the years. While newer fans might have a hard time remembering names like Michaele Salahi, Joanna Krupa, or Kameron Westcott from the earlier seasons, others such as Teresa Giudice and Bethanny Frankel have become synonymous with the long-standing Bravo series.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Frankel, who starred in eight of the 13 seasons of "The Real Housewives of New York City," even admitted that she missed some elements about the show, despite all of the ups and downs she had endured in front of the cameras. "There's a lot of laughing on the 'Housewives.' There's a lot of satire, and it was fun to react off people. The comedy is funny. The craziness is funny," she said. However, Frankel did add, "It's a zero-sum game. Someone's always winning and someone's always losing — and there's always a gotcha moment."

While there's no doubt that the series has managed to make some locally-famous housewives into nationwide household names, a Nicki Swift survey suggests that some of the stars have more G.O.A.T. status than others, especially when it comes to the OG's.