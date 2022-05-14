Nearly 25% Of Fans Are Over This RHONY Housewife
If the Real Housewives franchise was a family, then the "The Real Housewives of New York City" would be the golden-child-turned-black-sheep. "RHONY" was the second-ever Housewives spin-off and the ladies of the Big Apple were the third-highest Housewives franchise in ratings in 2020, per Us Weekly.
But, according to Variety, Bravo has put the New York Housewives on hiatus while they revamp the cast and the program overall. The cast of the latest season, Season 13, included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams. Variety reported that Season 13 pulled in pretty low ratings, and the network is looking to develop a whole new cast and create a second RHONY show with ex-cast members. The series' executive producer, Andy Cohen, told Variety, "We're at a crossroads for 'RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go."
So with this information, Nicki Swift conducted a survey with 574 people and asked which New York Housewife was their least favorite. Of those polled, McSweeney came in last place with 83 votes (14.46%), while de Lesseps followed up with 108 (18.82%)! Bethenny Frankel came in the middle of the pack with 117 votes (20.38%), with Dorinda Medley barely surpassing Frankel with 124 votes (21.60%). First place, however, may surprise you!
RHONY mainstay Ramona Singer was dubbed fans' least favorite
142 of our 574 respondents (24.74%) said that Ramona Singer, who has been on "The Real Housewives of New York" since its very first season, was their least favorite of the franchise! Yes, she causes juicy drama within the cast, but this survey result isn't too much of a surprise since her recent actions have certainly left "RHONY" fans furious. Page Six also reported that Singer allegedly made racist comments about Eboni K. Williams, the first-ever black New York Housewife. Singer also traveled the country for vacation a lot during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About the "RHONY" revamp, Andy Cohen explained to Variety, "We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions." And while nothing has been confirmed about the show's new cast, it seems that Singer is prepared to exit the franchise because Singer became a real estate agent late last year. With so much backlash from fans, it's possible that her spot may be filled come Season 14.