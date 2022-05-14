Nearly 25% Of Fans Are Over This RHONY Housewife

If the Real Housewives franchise was a family, then the "The Real Housewives of New York City" would be the golden-child-turned-black-sheep. "RHONY" was the second-ever Housewives spin-off and the ladies of the Big Apple were the third-highest Housewives franchise in ratings in 2020, per Us Weekly.

But, according to Variety, Bravo has put the New York Housewives on hiatus while they revamp the cast and the program overall. The cast of the latest season, Season 13, included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams. Variety reported that Season 13 pulled in pretty low ratings, and the network is looking to develop a whole new cast and create a second RHONY show with ex-cast members. The series' executive producer, Andy Cohen, told Variety, "We're at a crossroads for 'RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go."

So with this information, Nicki Swift conducted a survey with 574 people and asked which New York Housewife was their least favorite. Of those polled, McSweeney came in last place with 83 votes (14.46%), while de Lesseps followed up with 108 (18.82%)! Bethenny Frankel came in the middle of the pack with 117 votes (20.38%), with Dorinda Medley barely surpassing Frankel with 124 votes (21.60%). First place, however, may surprise you!