Ramona Singer Officially Has A New Job
Ramona Singer is one of the OG's of "The Real Housewives of New York City," and she has genuinely been there from the beginning. Since Season 1 aired in 2009, we watched the quirky blond in some hilarious situations and some other more serious moments. But through the good, the bad, and the ugly, there has been one friend Ramona can always rely on — Pinot Grigio. In all seriousness, we've seen Ramona's daughter, Avery Singer, transform from a girl to a woman, and we've also seen Ramona and Mario Singer's divorce pan out. Luckily, the two exes still seem to be on good terms.
It's no secret that Ramona has done incredibly well for herself; just look at her luxury NYC apartment or her swanky abode in the Hamptons. But despite all of her success, Ramona says she's still just the girl next door. "We, as women on this show, may have a little bigger house and have a few more dresses and shoes than you, but we're just like everyone else, because we're all people. And, actually, that's what this disease is teaching us — this virus," she told AOL in 2020. "We are all just people. We have come to Earth the same way. And we're all going to go the same way. No one is different."
While Ramona may think her life is normal, we know better than that, and the proof is in her new gig.
Ramona Singer is expanding from Real Housewives into real ... estate!
Move over Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant; there's a new real estate agent who is ready to take the Big Apple by storm. Ramona Singer may be a housewife by day, but that hasn't stopped her from pursuing other ambitions. The outspoken businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share some exciting news about her latest venture in housing. In the November 9 post, the reality star shared a photo from the New York Post, introducing her as the newest member of the Michael Lorber team at Douglas Elliman real estate.
"It's official!! I am so excited to get started with @themichaellorberteam @douglaselliman!!" she wrote, tagging the New York Post in the update as well. While some fans questioned the move, the overwhelming majority flocked to the comments section with a whole lot of love. "Many congratulations Ramona your[e] going to smash it from one of your ardent fans in London UK," one fan commented. "Congratulations Ramona!!! You're going to do an amazing job!" another follower excitedly added. Ramona's daughter, Avery Singer, also took the time to show her mama some love. "Go mama go!!!" she wrote alongside a few clapping hands and flame emoji.
To go a step further, Avery shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories with a sweet caption. "Proud daughter —a huge reminder you can do anything at any age and continuously reinvent yourself," she wrote. Now, instead of turtle time, it's real estate time!