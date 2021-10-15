Ramona Singer's Latest Photo Is Turning Heads. Here's Why
Everything Ramona Singer does on the internet draws attention, both good and bad, and her most recent social media post is no different. Ramona, a "The Real Housewives of New York City" star, is prepping for the November premiere of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," a Bravo spinoff series she filmed with other Housewives such as Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Luann de Lesseps.
Although the trailer for the upcoming series promises a boatload of drama among the women, it seems that enough of them get along when the cameras aren't rolling to enjoy each other's time. Case in point: after doing press together on the Kelly Clarkson show in Los Angeles — Luann posted a pic from the set of the Kelly Clarkson show in the same jacket she's wearing in Ramona's picture — Ramona posted a pic of herself, along with Kyle, Teresa, Luann, and Cynthia out to dinner at Craig's, a restaurant where all types of celebs go to be seen in Los Angeles. (Really — Kathy Hilton recently dined there with Faye Resnick and Bobby Trendy, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spotted on a date night there.) It looks like they were all having a decent enough time together, but fans noticed something strange about Ramona's picture that had nothing to do with the women's relationships or what the convo around that dinner table could have been like.
Fans noticed something different about Teresa Giudice
Ramona Singer shared a picture of herself out with some fellow "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip" stars to both her Instagram and Twitter feeds, and fans immediately zoomed right in on Teresa Giudice's face. There's nothing actually that outstanding about her pose, but many people noticed that it looked like she had possibly changed her appearance ahead of her upcoming press tour. One fan wrote, "What is going on w/Teresa's lips??" Another person noted, "Tre gotta chill" and added a lip emoji to drive their point home.
Filler or no filler, while some people thought that the women looked like they were forcing the fun, most of the ladies maintain that filming "Ultimate Girls Trip" brought them closer — well, some of them, at least. Back in May, Luanna de Lesseps told Andy Cohen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live!", "It was an amazing trip. I really was surprised, I got along really well with Kenya [Moore]." She added, "And Kyle [Richards] and I laughed a lot, really had a great time with her."
On the other hand, Kenya revealed to ET after the trailer dropped that she and Ramona did not get along and that she schools the "RHONY" star on a couple of things on the show, which might be why she didn't join them for a chopped salad and some fried apps. From Teresa's lips to some of the women's absence, this pic speaks a thousand words about the Bravo-verse.