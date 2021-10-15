Ramona Singer's Latest Photo Is Turning Heads. Here's Why

Ramona Singer shared a picture of herself out with some fellow "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip" stars to both her Instagram and Twitter feeds, and fans immediately zoomed right in on Teresa Giudice's face. There's nothing actually that outstanding about her pose, but many people noticed that it looked like she had possibly changed her appearance ahead of her upcoming press tour. One fan wrote, "What is going on w/Teresa's lips??" Another person noted, "Tre gotta chill" and added a lip emoji to drive their point home.

Filler or no filler, while some people thought that the women looked like they were forcing the fun, most of the ladies maintain that filming "Ultimate Girls Trip" brought them closer — well, some of them, at least. Back in May, Luanna de Lesseps told Andy Cohen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live!", "It was an amazing trip. I really was surprised, I got along really well with Kenya [Moore]." She added, "And Kyle [Richards] and I laughed a lot, really had a great time with her."

On the other hand, Kenya revealed to ET after the trailer dropped that she and Ramona did not get along and that she schools the "RHONY" star on a couple of things on the show, which might be why she didn't join them for a chopped salad and some fried apps. From Teresa's lips to some of the women's absence, this pic speaks a thousand words about the Bravo-verse.