Julie And Todd Chrisley Have A Message For Grayson As They Head To Court
Fans of reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley know them from their smash-hit TV shows "Growing Up Chrisley" and "Chrisley Knows Best." However, the rest of the general public heard about this southern family after they were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for 12 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud, conspiracy, and more, according to the AP.
In 2019, Todd wrote an extensive Instagram post explaining his side of the story. He claimed an ex-employee of the family betrayed them. "It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time," Todd explained. "It involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything," he continued. "Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court — and that's when the real trouble started."
Julie and Todd were cleared in October 2019 of a state tax evasion charge in Georgia, per People. But after being charged with tax evasion and bank fraud in a new indictment in February, the Chrisleys faced the court on May 16, per the AP. Even though the Chrisleys have a whole mountain of legal issues ahead of them, they still found some time to make their youngest child feel special on a very important day.
Julie and Todd Chrisley wish their son a happy birthday
Julie and Todd Chrisley may have a lot of things on their mind right now. However, they definitely didn't forget to wish their youngest son, Grayson Chrisley, a happy birthday on Instagram. "Happy Birthday @graysonchrisley I can't believe my baby is 16 today! I am so proud of the young man that you are," Julie wrote. "I love you with all my heart and thank Hod [sic] everyday that he chose me to be your mom!"
Todd also wrote heartfelt words on his Instagram, reflecting on his youngest son growing older. "@graysonchrisley this day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives," Todd wrote. "I thank God each day all day long for blessing us with you and I love you more than words could ever express, with all my heart Thank you for just being you."
This sweet moment within the Chrisley family may occur less frequently if Julie and Todd are convicted of their crimes. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani analyzed the Chrisleys' case exclusively for Nicki Swift. "The charges against Todd and Julie Chrisley that carry the most serious prison time are for allegedly defrauding banks to obtain millions of dollars in loans," he said. "If they are only convicted of the charges involving their taxes, and not the fraud involving banks, the Chrisleys could probably rebuild their lives and be back in business," Rahmani continued. "People bounce back from tax evasion convictions all the time."