Julie And Todd Chrisley Have A Message For Grayson As They Head To Court

Fans of reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley know them from their smash-hit TV shows "Growing Up Chrisley" and "Chrisley Knows Best." However, the rest of the general public heard about this southern family after they were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 for 12 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud, conspiracy, and more, according to the AP.

In 2019, Todd wrote an extensive Instagram post explaining his side of the story. He claimed an ex-employee of the family betrayed them. "It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time," Todd explained. "It involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents, forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything," he continued. "Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court — and that's when the real trouble started."

Julie and Todd were cleared in October 2019 of a state tax evasion charge in Georgia, per People. But after being charged with tax evasion and bank fraud in a new indictment in February, the Chrisleys faced the court on May 16, per the AP. Even though the Chrisleys have a whole mountain of legal issues ahead of them, they still found some time to make their youngest child feel special on a very important day.