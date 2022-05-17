Amber Heard Confirms What We Suspected About Her Aquaman 2 Role

The $50 million defamation case brought on by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard hasn't been an easy or a comfortable experience for either party. Throughout their entire courtroom ordeal, many bizarre, awkward and downright disturbing details about their marriage have seen the light of day, as both Heard and Depp have alleged that they were physically abused by their ex-spouse.

What's more, gruesome details have emerged about how Depp famously sustained serious injuries to his finger in 2015. Depp claims that the fight that led to his severed finger tip happened after an argument about their post-nuptial agreement. In a similar lawsuit against The UK Sun in 2020 (per Page Six), Depp claimed that Heard "went berserk and began throwing bottles at me" during the alleged brawl. Heard, on the other hand, alleged that her ex-husband chopped his finger on his own during a brutal attack on her. At the time of the incident, Depp also took the blame for the injury, telling doctors he cut himself with a knife, per People.

Depp claims that he lost more than his reputation from the abuse allegations made against him, but his entire career, too. He says that Disney gave him a pink slip for his future commitments with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise and as a result, he's lost millions in income, per Variety. Heard now says that her career has taken quite the hit too, particularly for her role in the upcoming "Aquaman 2" film.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.