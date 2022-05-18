Katy Perry Reveals What Convinced Her To Have A Baby With Orlando Bloom
Who can forget when Katy Perry announced her pregnancy with her fiance Orlando Bloom in a music video for her single "Never Worn White" in March 2020? In August 2020, UNICEF broke the news via Instagram that the "Daisies" singer had given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents told UNICEF. The organization also revealed that Perry and Bloom, who are both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, had set up a donation page "in celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has."
In June 2021, Perry revealed to L'Officiel the best part of being a mom to her baby girl was the "unconditional love" Daisy gives her. The "Dark Horse" performer gushed, "It's just ... everything I think I was looking for."
And while both Perry and Bloom were beyond excited for their daughter to be introduced to the world, becoming a parent may not have always been in the singer's future. In fact, Perry recently revealed what exactly convinced her to become a mother.
Motherhood was calling Katy Perry's name
Before Katy Perry's relationship with Orlando Bloom began, the actor was already a father to his son Flynn. Bloom and his wife at the time, Miranda Kerr, welcomed a baby boy into the world in 2011, per People. And while the actor was used to the responsibilities that came with being a father, Perry wasn't always set on becoming a mom.
During a recent appearance on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast, the "American Idol" judge told host Chelsea Handler that she never really considered herself a "maternal" person, via Page Six. However, she did reveal that her fans and friends often called her "mom" jokingly because she loves to take care of people. Perry told Handler that she saw "what a great dad" Bloom was to Flynn and that it got her thinking about the idea of becoming a mother. She opened up on about how she made the decision, explaining, "That definitely primarily influenced me." She added, "Something inside of me said, 'You, mid-30s, this man is nice. Must breed.'"
When asked if Daisy could possibly become a sibling soon, Perry told E! News in April that any baby plans are currently on pause. She told the outlet she is currently focusing on her "Play" Las Vegas Residency and being a mother of one to Daisy.