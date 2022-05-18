Katy Perry Reveals What Convinced Her To Have A Baby With Orlando Bloom

Who can forget when Katy Perry announced her pregnancy with her fiance Orlando Bloom in a music video for her single "Never Worn White" in March 2020? In August 2020, UNICEF broke the news via Instagram that the "Daisies" singer had given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents told UNICEF. The organization also revealed that Perry and Bloom, who are both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, had set up a donation page "in celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has."

In June 2021, Perry revealed to L'Officiel the best part of being a mom to her baby girl was the "unconditional love" Daisy gives her. The "Dark Horse" performer gushed, "It's just ... everything I think I was looking for."

And while both Perry and Bloom were beyond excited for their daughter to be introduced to the world, becoming a parent may not have always been in the singer's future. In fact, Perry recently revealed what exactly convinced her to become a mother.