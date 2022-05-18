How Hilary Duff Really Felt About Her Steamy Magazine Cover
Hilary Duff's latest magazine cover has sparked a conversation and we can totally see why. The former "Lizzie McGuire" actor has graced many covers throughout her two-decade career and continues to prove that she is in demand, especially after posing nude on Women's Heath's newest issue. For the cover shot, Duff can be seen confidently showing off her body from the side while gazing over her shoulder directly at the camera lens. The "Come Clean" hitmaker sported her blonde hair down and displayed some of the ink she has tattooed on her canvas.
"Sooooo, this was scary..... I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!" Duff wrote on Instagram, adding, "@womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear." Duff's post racked up a whopping 2 million likes since May 10 and was met with a lot of praise in the comments section, especially from her peers in the world of acting and music. "Get it, HIL!!!!," Mandy Moore wrote, adding numerous flame emoji. "QUEEN OF ALL MOTHERS! WTFFF BODY GOALS," Meghan Trainor shared passionately in capital letters.
With the cover still making noise, Duff has opened up about why she chose to bare all for Women's Health.
Hilary Duff likes to do things that make her 'uncomfortable'
The entertainment industry might be fast-paced, but it seems Hilary Duff's steamy Women's Health magazine cover is still a big discussion point. While attending Disney's Upfront event on May 17, Duff spilled in an interview with ET why she chose to go nude for the health-focused magazine. "I really like to do things that kinda make me a little uncomfortable, and so this was obviously that," Duff admitted.
She also clarified it wasn't her day-to-day look. "I'm not that person that cruises around my house naked, ever, so, it was scary," the actor shared, "And then it was an all-female set that day, and so that was very — everyone was just there boosting me up and making me feel great and beautiful. I'm so happy I did it."
In her cover story, Duff told Women's Health that she is "proud" of her body and notes that she is at peace with the many changes it has gone through, especially after having three children. On Instagram, Duff's husband, producer Matthew Koma, joked about not being on set with his wife while shooting for the issue. "Was so bummed when I wasn't available for this cover, thanks for filling in for me babe," he wrote.