How Hilary Duff Really Felt About Her Steamy Magazine Cover

Hilary Duff's latest magazine cover has sparked a conversation and we can totally see why. The former "Lizzie McGuire" actor has graced many covers throughout her two-decade career and continues to prove that she is in demand, especially after posing nude on Women's Heath's newest issue. For the cover shot, Duff can be seen confidently showing off her body from the side while gazing over her shoulder directly at the camera lens. The "Come Clean" hitmaker sported her blonde hair down and displayed some of the ink she has tattooed on her canvas.

"Sooooo, this was scary..... I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right!" Duff wrote on Instagram, adding, "@womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear." Duff's post racked up a whopping 2 million likes since May 10 and was met with a lot of praise in the comments section, especially from her peers in the world of acting and music. "Get it, HIL!!!!," Mandy Moore wrote, adding numerous flame emoji. "QUEEN OF ALL MOTHERS! WTFFF BODY GOALS," Meghan Trainor shared passionately in capital letters.

With the cover still making noise, Duff has opened up about why she chose to bare all for Women's Health.