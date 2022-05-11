The Real Reason The Lizzie McGuire Reboot Got Pulled, According To Hilary Duff

If you were a kid or tween in the early 2000s, then chances are you've heard of Hilary Duff and her iconic filmography. From "A Cinderella Story" to the Disney Channel original movie "Cadet Kelly," the starlet was a beacon for relatable teen content that millennials still talk about today. However, before starring in the aforementioned projects, Duff made her big break with her hit Disney TV series "Lizzie McGuire." The coming-of-age show followed Duff in the titular role as she navigated the ups and downs of middle school, alongside her dedicated best friends Miranda and Gordo. The series also featured a hilarious animated version of Lizzie that was meant to represent the character's conscience.

Upon its debut, the series became an instant success with viewers, which resulted in two 30+ episode seasons and a hit theatrical movie — who could forget the legendary "What Dreams Are Made Of" song? Nearly 15 years after the show's series finale, Disney and Duff announced plans for a revival series at the 2019 D23 expo. "It's so great to be home," the "Younger" star told the crowd (via Entertainment Weekly). At the time, Duff teased that her character would be living in Brooklyn and turning 30 years old at the start of the series. However, fans were left devastated in 2020 after Disney canceled the project.

Nearly two years after the project was shelved, Duff has opened up about why Disney may have passed on the highly anticipated revival.