Summer House's Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Are Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have been steadily taking their relationship to the next level. According to Us Weekly, Hubband and Radke joined the cast of "Summer House" in 2017, but their romance didn't blossom until years later. During Season 1, the Hubb House PR president was dating her boyfriend Everett. Cameras captured the ins and outs of their relationship, but after a year, the couple decided to split. Throughout the hit Bravo series, Hubbard was also linked to Stephen Traversie and Austen Kroll. However, not too long after, the reality star found love again with her co-star Radke. The rest is history.

The love birds started off as really good friends, and initially even denied they were dating. "Listen, Carl and I have been, always have been, still are, and will be best friends," she said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in November 2021. "We do a lot of things together. Um, you know, I'm single, if that answers the question."

However, things changed rather quickly. Not only have Radke and Hubbard come out as an official couple, but they also made an announcement about a major next step.