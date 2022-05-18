Summer House's Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Are Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have been steadily taking their relationship to the next level. According to Us Weekly, Hubband and Radke joined the cast of "Summer House" in 2017, but their romance didn't blossom until years later. During Season 1, the Hubb House PR president was dating her boyfriend Everett. Cameras captured the ins and outs of their relationship, but after a year, the couple decided to split. Throughout the hit Bravo series, Hubbard was also linked to Stephen Traversie and Austen Kroll. However, not too long after, the reality star found love again with her co-star Radke. The rest is history.
The love birds started off as really good friends, and initially even denied they were dating. "Listen, Carl and I have been, always have been, still are, and will be best friends," she said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in November 2021. "We do a lot of things together. Um, you know, I'm single, if that answers the question."
However, things changed rather quickly. Not only have Radke and Hubbard come out as an official couple, but they also made an announcement about a major next step.
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are moving in together
During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard gushed about how in love they are and made a major announcement about the status of their relationship. "We're moving in together, finally," they said. "We've been trying to do that for little bit." The couple also revealed that they will be going house hunting together as opposed to moving into one of their current homes.
"We're really excited to start our next chapter together," Radke said. "Living together is a big step, but we've basically been doing it for the last year, just switching into each other's apartments here and there."
Now that Season 6 of "Summer House" has officially wrapped up, there is a big possibility cameras could capture everything that Radke and Hubbard have going on. According to Bustle, the reality series has yet to be renewed. However, because Season 6 saw a jump in ratings, there is a good chance it will get the green light. Per TV Deets, Part 1 of the reunion brought in a whopping 683,000 viewers — the most of any "Summer House" episode since 2020.