Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Finally Confirm What We All Suspected About Their Relationship

Bravo detectives, you can finally rest! Lindsay Hubbard finally confirmed exclusively to Page Six what all the fans were thinking. "We're definitely dating," she told the outlet. "We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I ... [But] we're very much together. We're very happy." The Loverboy VP of Sales also confirmed the news exclusively to Us Weekly. "The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched," he divulged.

So, why is this time around different than their last attempt at a serious relationship? Carl attributes his sober lifestyle. "Lindsay's and I's relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I'm at. Things have gotten more romantic," he told the outlet. Lindsay revealed there was always a little spark between them. "We've always had this thing for each other," she said. "Sometimes you'll look back and be like, 'Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?'"

So, will we see the pair rekindle their romance on Season 6 of "Summer House"? Each enters the house single, but Carl teased that fans will get to see their relationship "play out toward the end."