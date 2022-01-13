Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Finally Confirm What We All Suspected About Their Relationship
Viewers have seen Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke go through many ups and downs in their relationships and in their own friendship since Season 1 of "Summer House." Fans of the show first met Lindsay when she was dating Everett Weston. The pair had a tumultuous, on-again off-again relationship. In Season 5 of the show, Lindsay brought her boyfriend Stephen "Stravy" Traversie along, and they ended up breaking up (and getting back together) during filming. Meanwhile, Carl had a revolving door of women which included co-stars Lauren Wirkus in Seasons 1 and 2 and Paige DeSorbo in Season 3.
Carl and Lindsay tried taking their friendship to the next level in Season 4 of the show, but things didn't work out. It should have been clear from their first date which ended in a screaming match. Fans have been suspicious that Carl and Lindsay got back together this past fall, as they were constantly together at events and red carpets. They even spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together, which really got fans wondering if they were attempting a romantic relationship again.
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke reveal they are "definitely dating"
Bravo detectives, you can finally rest! Lindsay Hubbard finally confirmed exclusively to Page Six what all the fans were thinking. "We're definitely dating," she told the outlet. "We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I ... [But] we're very much together. We're very happy." The Loverboy VP of Sales also confirmed the news exclusively to Us Weekly. "The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched," he divulged.
So, why is this time around different than their last attempt at a serious relationship? Carl attributes his sober lifestyle. "Lindsay's and I's relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I'm at. Things have gotten more romantic," he told the outlet. Lindsay revealed there was always a little spark between them. "We've always had this thing for each other," she said. "Sometimes you'll look back and be like, 'Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?'"
So, will we see the pair rekindle their romance on Season 6 of "Summer House"? Each enters the house single, but Carl teased that fans will get to see their relationship "play out toward the end."