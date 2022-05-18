Amber Heard's Former Friend Gives Startling Account During Johnny Depp Trial
After a week-long hiatus the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case is back... and with it comes a whole new gaggle of players.
On May 17, the jury finally heard from yoga teacher and Heard's former pal Rocky Pennington via pre-recorded depositions. According to Pennington, she and Heard were "very close" at one point but eventually went their separate ways. "I wouldn't consider her not a friend," she explained. "We do not speak. We are not enemies," she further elaborated. "We grew apart," she continued. "I wanted to spend more time with other people in my life and prioritize other relationships."
Friends or not, however, Pennington had a job to do and that was to shed light on what she witnessed during Heard and Depp's tumultuous relationship... including various incidents in question wherein Heard claimed that Depp had been violent. Here's what she had to say...
Rocky Penningnton was worried for Amber Heard's safety
Rocky Pennington said she was worried about actor Amber Heard's physical safety.
"Towards the end ... I was worried for her physical safety. I was worried that when he [Depp] turned, he might accidentally do something that was worse than he ever intended," she said during her taped depositions, as reported by Radar Online. Still, she was adamant that she did not witness former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp touch Heard or throw anything at her.
Pennington did, however, testify that she and Heard got into a physical altercation of their own while they lived together. "We were setting up for Thanksgiving and we were looking for maybe some glasses or dishware and we couldn't find them anywhere," she recalled, per Radar Online. "She finally found them in a place I thought I looked and we started arguing about that. She thought I was looking hard enough," Pennington continued. "I believed that I pushed her," she explained. "She [Heard] either pushed or hit me back."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.