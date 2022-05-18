Amber Heard's Former Friend Gives Startling Account During Johnny Depp Trial

After a week-long hiatus the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case is back... and with it comes a whole new gaggle of players.

On May 17, the jury finally heard from yoga teacher and Heard's former pal Rocky Pennington via pre-recorded depositions. According to Pennington, she and Heard were "very close" at one point but eventually went their separate ways. "I wouldn't consider her not a friend," she explained. "We do not speak. We are not enemies," she further elaborated. "We grew apart," she continued. "I wanted to spend more time with other people in my life and prioritize other relationships."

Friends or not, however, Pennington had a job to do and that was to shed light on what she witnessed during Heard and Depp's tumultuous relationship... including various incidents in question wherein Heard claimed that Depp had been violent. Here's what she had to say...