Ant Anstead Takes Yet Another Swipe At Christina Hall Amid Custody Drama

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's marriage lasted only two years, but their ups and downs didn't stop when they signed the divorce papers. After secretly tying the knot in December 2018, the "Christina on the Coast" star and the British TV presenter announced they were separating in September 2020, People reported. Two months later, Hall filed for divorce from Anstead. But their relationship didn't end there — Hall and Anstead welcomed a baby boy, Hudson, in September 2019, according to People. The birth of their child coincided with the couple's marriage beginning to fall apart. "After the baby, they started having conflicts," a source told People. "Christina found it difficult to balance everything."

Post-divorce, they continued to have issues, with Hudson at the center. On April 28, the "Wheeler Dealers" host filed for full custody of their child, seeking to alter their joint-custody deal, Us Weekly reported. In the filing, Anstead accused Hall of spending less than a third of the month with Hudson, People detailed. In her response, Hall denied Anstead's claims.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation," she told Us Weekly, suggesting Anstead was using Hudson to hurt her. Amid their custody battle, Anstead seemingly continues to criticize Hall's parenting skills.