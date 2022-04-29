Christina Hall Gets A Win Against Ant Anstead In Their Messy Custody Battle

The custody battle between Christina Hall and Ant Anstead is at an all-time high. On April 28, TMZ reported that Anstead filed an emergency motion to gain sole custody of the couple's 2-year-old son, Hudson. Anstead accused Hall of only spending "9 full days each month" with her son, and he also cited an incident where Hudson returned home from Hall's care with a bad sunburn on his face. When Anstead confronted Hall about it, she texted back, "Give him some Tylenol I'm sure it will be better tomorrow." According to Radar Online, Anstead also accused Hall of failing to share a COVID diagnosis. "At the time my partner [Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause," he said in court documents.

However, an Orange County judge denied Anstead of sole custody, stating that he didn't give Hall enough time to plead her case and he also had "insufficient showing" over concerns with Hudson, per Page Six. There will be a hearing on June 28.

When Hall initially learned about the filing, she wasn't too happy with her ex-husband's actions. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," the "Flip or Flop" star told People. She added that she's had "ups and downs" but still feels like she's a good mom who loves her kids and "will always protect them."