Christina Hall Gets A Win Against Ant Anstead In Their Messy Custody Battle
As fans know, it was a whirlwind relationship between Christina Hall and her ex, Ant Anstead. After Hall called it quits with her husband, "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa in 2016, she moved on with British "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead. Anstead and Hall met through a mutual friend and made their romance public in 2018. The couple's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and they wed in an intimate backyard ceremony at their home in California in December 2018.
By September 2019, the pair welcomed their first child together. "Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," Hall wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per E! News. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!" However, the couple's romance ended less than two years after saying "I do." Hall filed for divorce in November 2020, announcing the news on social media. "We are grateful for each other, and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per The List. Hall shares children Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead has Amelie and Archie from a previous marriage.
Since the split, things have become even more complicated as Hall and Anstead are in the middle of a messy custody battle involving their 2-year-old son, Hudson.
A judge denies Ant Anstead sole custody... for now
The custody battle between Christina Hall and Ant Anstead is at an all-time high. On April 28, TMZ reported that Anstead filed an emergency motion to gain sole custody of the couple's 2-year-old son, Hudson. Anstead accused Hall of only spending "9 full days each month" with her son, and he also cited an incident where Hudson returned home from Hall's care with a bad sunburn on his face. When Anstead confronted Hall about it, she texted back, "Give him some Tylenol I'm sure it will be better tomorrow." According to Radar Online, Anstead also accused Hall of failing to share a COVID diagnosis. "At the time my partner [Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause," he said in court documents.
However, an Orange County judge denied Anstead of sole custody, stating that he didn't give Hall enough time to plead her case and he also had "insufficient showing" over concerns with Hudson, per Page Six. There will be a hearing on June 28.
When Hall initially learned about the filing, she wasn't too happy with her ex-husband's actions. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," the "Flip or Flop" star told People. She added that she's had "ups and downs" but still feels like she's a good mom who loves her kids and "will always protect them."