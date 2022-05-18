Nick Cannon Makes A Big Decision About His Future As A Parent

Nick Cannon may have once been best known as a comedian and television show host, but in the past few years he's made more headlines for his many, many children. Cannon is about to become a father for the eighth time, and seems to be on the verge of making a big lifestyle change as a result.

The actor's eight kids have five different mothers, and the last four were all born within a year of each other, per Page Six. That's a lot of fathering for one man, and his apparent non-stop baby-making has even caused some to wonder how he could possibly be an adequate co-parent to so many babies with so many mothers. For instance, Cannon told Angela Yee on the "Rumor Report" segment of his talk show that his therapist had actually encouraged him to try celibacy for a while after he announced that Bre Tiesi, who is due to give birth very soon, was the fifth woman he'd gotten pregnant. Now, Cannon appears to be looking into more permanent options.