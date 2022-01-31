Nick Cannon Might Not Be Done Growing His Family Just Yet
Nick Cannon is working on building a future football team — well, at least that's what it looks like! For six years, the actor was a father of two to his twins Monroe and Moroccan, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Then, in 2017, Cannon and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed their son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, per TODAY. The father of three then quickly became a father of seven after welcoming four kids in under a year with three different women in 2021, per Page Six.
During an exclusive interview with ET, the former "America's Got Talent" host revealed his therapist advised him to be "celibate" and he joked that he taking a "break from having kids." Cannon also spoke with hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E during an episode of "Drink Champs" in October 2021 about fathering so many children and added that he was "going to see if [he] could make it to 2022."
Well, it appears the "Drumline" actor did achieve that, because just one month into 2022, it seems that the actor might have one more child on the way.
Nick Cannon is expecting a baby boy
TMZ broke the news that Nick Cannon is likely expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi — Johnny Manziel's ex-wife. Manziel and Tiesi just finalized their divorce in November 2021 after getting married in 2018. Now, the model is expecting her first child with Cannon and it's a baby boy. The outlet shared a series of photos from their intimate gender reveal in Malibu as friends and family gathered around the soon-to-be parents. Bre was dressed in a beautiful white gown while the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" actor wore matching attire.
This would be his sixth son but the talk show host tragically lost his youngest son Zen — whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer on December 5, 2021, per PEOPLE.
While fans are somewhat shocked by the latest news that he will be welcoming another child with yet another woman this year, Cannon has always been open about his views regarding the issue. During an interview with the Breakfast Club, he expressed his ideology when it comes to men and women. "The idea that a man should have one woman — we should have anything. I have no ownership over this person. ... It's about what exchange we can create together." He also made it clear that the women involved are well aware of his thought process: "Every woman that I deal with or dealt with... they know how I feel."