Nick Cannon Might Not Be Done Growing His Family Just Yet

Nick Cannon is working on building a future football team — well, at least that's what it looks like! For six years, the actor was a father of two to his twins Monroe and Moroccan, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Then, in 2017, Cannon and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed their son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, per TODAY. The father of three then quickly became a father of seven after welcoming four kids in under a year with three different women in 2021, per Page Six.

During an exclusive interview with ET, the former "America's Got Talent" host revealed his therapist advised him to be "celibate" and he joked that he taking a "break from having kids." Cannon also spoke with hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E during an episode of "Drink Champs" in October 2021 about fathering so many children and added that he was "going to see if [he] could make it to 2022."

Well, it appears the "Drumline" actor did achieve that, because just one month into 2022, it seems that the actor might have one more child on the way.