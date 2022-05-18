Bobby Brown Makes A Bold Claim About His Relationship With Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown is speaking out about his relationship with the late singer, Whitney Houston, and is making a startling claim about their time together. The pair met in 1990 at the Soul Train Music Awards and, by 1992, were married. However, their romance — which lasted nearly 16 years — was riddled with rumors of substance abuse. Houston vaguely addressed the allegations in 2002 during a now-infamous interview with Diane Sawyer. "First of all, let's get one thing straight — crack is cheap. I make too much money to ever smoke crack. Let's get that straight. Okay?" Houston told Sawyer in 2002. "We don't do that."
Houston, however, continued to deal with addiction and was discovered unconscious at The Beverly Hilton hotel during Grammy weekend in 2012. Houston's official cause of death was due to accidental drowning, with cocaine use and heart disease listed as contributing factors. Brown has since spoken out about the singer's history of substance abuse, revealing to Us Weekly that Houston's vice "didn't become a problem until later on in our marriage." Now, the famed R&B crooner is making another claim about the "I Will Always Love You" singer— and their relationship.
Bobby Brown says Whitney would still be alive if they stayed together
Bobby Brown is making a bold claim about his messy relationship with late singer Whitney Houston. Brown has previously admitted that the couple indulged in drug use, but has now revealed that he made the decision to get clean years before his split from Houston.
In an upcoming documentary for A&E titled "Biography: Bobby Brown," the New Edition frontman suggested that the legendary singer would have had a different fate if they never split up. "I think we could have helped each other out," Brown says in the clip from the documentary, per People. "I think she'd still be here if we hadn't divorced." Brown went on to explain that when he learned of Houston's death, he was surprised, as he believed she was actively working on her recovery.
Brown's declaration about his ex-wife seems fitting, as he has previously expressed his adornment for the singer, regardless of her drug use. "She did drugs, but drugs didn't do her," Brown told Robin Roberts in 2016. "She knew how to handle herself. It only made me, you know, love and want to protect her more."