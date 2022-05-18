Bobby Brown Makes A Bold Claim About His Relationship With Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown is making a bold claim about his messy relationship with late singer Whitney Houston. Brown has previously admitted that the couple indulged in drug use, but has now revealed that he made the decision to get clean years before his split from Houston.

In an upcoming documentary for A&E titled "Biography: Bobby Brown," the New Edition frontman suggested that the legendary singer would have had a different fate if they never split up. "I think we could have helped each other out," Brown says in the clip from the documentary, per People. "I think she'd still be here if we hadn't divorced." Brown went on to explain that when he learned of Houston's death, he was surprised, as he believed she was actively working on her recovery.

Brown's declaration about his ex-wife seems fitting, as he has previously expressed his adornment for the singer, regardless of her drug use. "She did drugs, but drugs didn't do her," Brown told Robin Roberts in 2016. "She knew how to handle herself. It only made me, you know, love and want to protect her more."