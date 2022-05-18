Travis Scott Is Giving Back In A Major Way

Travis Scott is leaving the past behind him and focusing on bettering his community. According to BuzzFeed News, the rapper, along with Live Nation, was slammed with a massive lawsuit after several people died and hundreds of others were injured during his highly anticipated Astroworld festival that drew thousands of fans to his hometown in Houston.

The music concert — which is named after his 2018 album —took place on November 5, 2021 and resulted in a tragedy after 10 people, all under the age of 30, died due to the mass pandemonium that ensured during his live performance, per ABC News. "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott shared on social media (via Variety). "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

Since this recent tragedy, the "Sicko Mode" rapper has been focused on bettering the conditions at his concerts and has chosen to give back to his fans in a major way.