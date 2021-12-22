Investigation Into The Astroworld Tragedy Just Got Even More Serious

Weeks after a crowd surging tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in Houston killed 10 people and injured scores of others on November 5, it seems investigations into what caused the horrific event are not only underway, but they're ramping up. In the nearly two months since the tragedy, inquiries into the goings-on of that fateful day — co-led by local Houston authorities and members of the FBI — have already done their best to dispel widely-circulated rumors about the veracity of any contributing factors. (Among the biggest: That an Astroworld security guard who became unconscious during the melee was hit on the head, not spiked with drugs against his will, per the BBC.)

Although it may be some time until whether or not rapper Travis Scott, one of the leading organizers for the event, will be found legally culpable for the Astroworld tragedy, it seems a possible next phase of the investigation could make answers available sooner rather than later. And considering a December statement made by members of Congress, "sooner" seems to be a safe bet.