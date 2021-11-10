The Shocking Amount An Astroworld Security Guard Claims He Got Paid To Work The Event

In the days following the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival, where eight people died and hundreds more were injured due to a stampede, security personnel who survived the chaos are shedding more light on what transpired. According to Darius Williams, who had been hired to be onboard as security staff, there were inadequacies that he observed from the company Contemporary Services Corp — at least with regards to training.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Williams shared that the staff was asked to take a state licensing exam meant for Level 2 security personnel prior to the event, which involved questions about physical force. However, he revealed to TMZ that it was practically an "open book test." There had been a teacher on-site, but per Williams, "he was actually giving us the answers as we were going through the books ourselves and trying to hurry up and fill out the answers."

What's even more mind-boggling is that Williams — by his own admission — is barely qualified to fulfill the role of security personnel, much less one responsible with overseeing thousands of people. "If you look at my resume, I only have hospitality and retail experience," he revealed. "It felt like they just needed bodies, like they were hiring anyone who passed a background test. They even increased the bonus they were offering." When he arrived at the venue the day of the event, he felt uncomfortable as everything seemed "crazy and super-rushed," leading him to decide to ditch his post altogether.