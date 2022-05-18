Jimmy Kimmel Has To Take Yet Another Break For A Familiar Reason

Jimmy Kimmel has one of the longest-running late-night shows, but even he needs to take a break once in a while. He's previously taken summers off in 2017 and 2020 to spend time with family, and now he's out of commission again mere weeks after taking a sick leave due to COVID-19.

From May 3 to May 7, comedian Mike Birbiglia filled in for Kimmel to positive reviews and made himself very comfortable. During his short stint hosting, Birbilgia said, "I will say I'm having a great time. So Jimmy, I know this is maybe a weird thing to say, feel free to have COVID as long as you want." He caught up with Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney in a video call, in which they drank plenty of fluids, but not necessarily the kind doctors recommend.

Kimmel eventually recovered and returned to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after one week, but it didn't last very long. On May 17, he announced that he'd be taking a break yet again — this time with two new co-hosts.