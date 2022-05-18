The Tragic Death Of Soap Star Marnie Schulenburg

Fans were saddened to learn of the death of soap opera star Marnie Schulenburg on May 18, per The Hollywood Reporter. At just 37, she had a slew of acting credits to her name, most notably her leading role as Alison Stewart on "As the World Turns" and, more recently, as Jo on the "One Life to Live."

Schulenburg moved to New York to pursue her acting dream in her early 20s. Though she initially leaned toward theater acting and joined several theater troupes, it wasn't long before others noticed her talent, and within a year, she landed her breakout role on "As the World Turns," per Deadline. Schulenburg's life was about a lot more than acting though. She was a devoted mother to her young daughter Coda whom she shared with her husband, "Succession" star, Zack Robidas.

Sadly, there was not much time for Schulenburg to enjoy her promising career or motherhood as she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 35, just a few months after giving birth. Despite the tough diagnosis, she continued to passionately advocate for others going through something similar.