Tiffany Haddish Can't Stop Gushing About Her Shaved Head

Tiffany Haddish has solidified herself as one of today's most in-demand actors and comedians. In fact, she won a Grammy Award for best comedy album in 2021. While working on "Kids Say The Darndest Things," the "Girls Trip" star found out about her Grammy win and shared her emotional reaction on Twitter. "You know a Black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986?" Haddish said, referring to Whoopi Goldberg.

Before she became an A-list celebrity and a household name, Haddish grew up as a foster kid and opened up to Vanity Fair in 2018 about how she found the strength to love and take of herself. "I used to watch this video with [motivational speaker] Louise Hay all the time," Haddish said. "She's like, 'It doesn't matter what kind of upbringing you had, look into the mirror and look into your eyeballs — and just your eyeballs — and just say your first and last name and say, 'I love and approve of you.' In her video, she says you're probably gonna cry for like five minutes." Haddish's first attempt made her bawl her eyes out. As Haddish continued the ritual, she found that people began to treat her the way that she was now treating herself — with love.

In recent years, Haddish has been thriving. During a new interview, she revealed it has a lot to do with a change in her appearance.