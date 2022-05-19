How Nicole Kidman Was Just Majorly Snubbed During A Tribute To Tom Cruise

Back in the day, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were slaying the Hollywood #CoupleGoals. They met on "Days of Thunder" in 1990. Cruise was already a major star, with a long list of box-office hits under his belt, including "Risky Business," "Top Gun," and "Born on the Fourth of July." Whereas it was Kidman's U.S. breakout role. However, despite their career and celeb disparity, it was love at first sight.

"He basically swept me off my feet," Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2002. "I fell madly passionately in love." Meanwhile, Cruise admitted to the mag, "There was that special connection when you recognize your soul mate." At the time, he was already deeply involved in Scientology. Cruise's first wife, Mimi Rogers, introduced him to the controversial religion. However, despite Kidman being a devout Catholic, they were married by the end of the year. The couple adopted two children, daughter Isabella and son Connor.

Per Daily Beast, Kidman tried to get on board with the religion. Still, after two grueling years of studying and auditing, she walked away, and Cruise reportedly followed her. Not surprisingly, the head of Scientology, David Miscavige, was allegedly furious, branding Kidman an "SP" (suppressive person). Miscavige allegedly vowed to split up Cruise's marriage, bring him back into the fold, and banish Kidman from Cruise and the kids' lives forever. In 2001, the couple split. Scientology Cruise was back with a vengeance and a mission — resulting in how Kidman was majorly snubbed during a recent tribute to the star.