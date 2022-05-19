Why Kyle Richards Says She May Not Return To RHOBH

In the past, Kyle Richards has admitted that being on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" could be frightening. The "Halloween Kills" actor was asked to compare that movie to a "RHOBH" reunion show in October 2021. "That is a tough one. Sometimes I think I'd rather hang out with Michael Myers than these girls," she jokingly told Pedestrian. "I mean, it can be pretty scary." At the time, the reality star's status for Season 12 of the hit Bravo series was up in the air, as she wanted to take her time before diving back into filming. "Every year I think 'Oh, it's a given,' but you kind of wait and see how you feel," she told the outlet. The television veteran also hinted that she considered exiting the series at some point. "Well, eventually I'm gonna have to walk away!"

The OG "RHOBH" member did decide to return for Season 12, along with her sister Kathy Hilton. Although the pair have bickered on-screen, it was Richards who worked to get her sister on board for Season 11. At the time the pair were "in such a good place," as Richards told Page Six on May 17, but being on the show together tested the tumultuous relationship of the pair. "The fact that we're on television complicates things," Richards said about Hilton.

Season 12 could be the last time fans see the sisters on "RHOBH" together, as Richards may be done with the series.