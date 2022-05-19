Flavor Flav Shares Some Unexpected Happy News About His Personal Life

Flavor Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., is a hip-hop legend who took over the rap scene in the 1980s with his group Public Enemy, which included members Carlton Ridenhour (Chuck D), Norman Rogers (Terminator X) and Richard Griffin (Professor Griff), per Biography. Together they created chart-topping music and for decades had a cultural impact in the industry.

"I feel so appreciated; this is a feeling that I really can't describe," Flav told Interview Magazine about his worldwide success in 2015. "I'm not surprised that I'm one of the most loved figures is because when one of the most loved figures gives you love, you got no choice but to give him love back." And, not only did he receive an immense amount of love from fans, but he also had a way with the ladies too.

Flav was iconic in the reality television world and appeared in shows like "The Surreal Life," "Strange Love," and of course, his popular dating show "Flavor of Love," per IMDb. While many haven't heard much from Flavor Flav in recent years, he is now trending for some big news in his personal life.