Soap Star Kelly Monaco Reveals Terrifying Incident At Her Home

Actor Kelly Monaco is opening up about a frightening incident that took place at her Los Angeles home. Monaco rose to fame on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital," where she stars as Sam McCall, the daughter of a crime lord. Before her time on the hit show, Monaco starred in the network's "Port Charles," as Livvie Locke from 2000 to 2003.

And while Monaco has since become synonymous with her role on "General Hospital," the actor took a leave of absence in 2020 to deal with health complications. She was temporarily replaced by Lindsay Hartley, but returned to her role a short time later. When Monaco eventually came back to the fictional hospital, she even thanked fans for their support on her 18th anniversary with the show. "I am honored be a part of 'General Hospital' for the past 18yrs! Words can't describe how lucky I feel," she tweeted in October 2021.

While Monaco's soap opera days may have prepared her to deal with a plethora of on-screen drama, the actor has just revealed that she recently experienced a devastating event in real-life.