Soap Star Kelly Monaco Reveals Terrifying Incident At Her Home
Actor Kelly Monaco is opening up about a frightening incident that took place at her Los Angeles home. Monaco rose to fame on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital," where she stars as Sam McCall, the daughter of a crime lord. Before her time on the hit show, Monaco starred in the network's "Port Charles," as Livvie Locke from 2000 to 2003.
And while Monaco has since become synonymous with her role on "General Hospital," the actor took a leave of absence in 2020 to deal with health complications. She was temporarily replaced by Lindsay Hartley, but returned to her role a short time later. When Monaco eventually came back to the fictional hospital, she even thanked fans for their support on her 18th anniversary with the show. "I am honored be a part of 'General Hospital' for the past 18yrs! Words can't describe how lucky I feel," she tweeted in October 2021.
While Monaco's soap opera days may have prepared her to deal with a plethora of on-screen drama, the actor has just revealed that she recently experienced a devastating event in real-life.
Kelly Monaco's house was destroyed by a fire
Original "Dancing With the Stars" champion Kelly Monaco has revealed that her Los Angeles Country home has been destroyed by a fire caused by a burning cigarette butt. The actor spoke to TMZ and explained that the incident — which took place on Friday the 13th — left her home in "devastation."
"Something as little as a cigarette butt can cause casualties and devastation," Monaco told the outlet. In a video from the incident, Monaco can be heard saying, "My house is on fire," before she quickly rushed to shield her face from the fumes. And while Monaco was able to turn over security footage that showed her neighbor flicking the lit cigarette into her yard, authorities have determined that the fire was caused accidentally. Unfortunately, Monaco is unable to return to her home due to the extensive damage.
Monaco isn't the only celebrity to have her Los Angeles County pad destroyed by a fire. In 2018, Miley Cyrus, Gerald Butler, and Robin Thicke were among the list of public figures who lost their homes in the devastating Woolsey Fire.