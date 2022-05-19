Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Confirmed Huge News About Her Love Life
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't usually talk about her love life. When communicating with her constituents — and, let's face it, fans — the New York representative stays on message either advocating for policies she supports or defending herself from the online trolls. We get it, she's a politician, and her job is to stick to politics. Still, if you watched AOC in the Netflix documentary "Knock Down the House," and got to know her Bearded King of a boyfriend, Riley Roberts, you couldn't help but get a little bit invested in their relationship. In fact, the very fact that Roberts stays out of the spotlight so that Ocasio-Cortez can shine on her own only makes us love him more. We can admit it. We're rooting for these two!
So, obviously we were excited when Ocasio-Cortez gave us a rare update on her relationship status. And yes, it's exactly what you think it is.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed she is engaged
Yes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is engaged to her partner Riley Roberts, which she confirmed personally on her Twitter account. "In some lighter news — [AOC]
confirmed to me that she's engaged," Business Insider journalist Eliza Relman tweeted. AOC herself then quote-tweeted the message, writing, "It's true! Thank you all for the well wishes." She also wrote (via BI), "We got engaged last month in my family's hometown in Puerto Rico ... No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."
The couple first met when they went to college together at Boston University, according to Business Insider. Except for one temporary break-up after college, the two lovebirds have been together ever since. We love a happy ending. AOC's tweet was, of course, flooded with congratulations and good vibes in the replies, including from her fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar who tweeted, "Congratulations sis."
There were also a few mean-spirited jabs, but hey, that's Twitter for ya. Maybe Elon Musk, who actually asked AOC to stop flirting with him in April, can get rid of the trolls once his Twitter acquisition goes through.