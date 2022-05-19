Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Confirmed Huge News About Her Love Life

Yes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is engaged to her partner Riley Roberts, which she confirmed personally on her Twitter account. "In some lighter news — [AOC]

confirmed to me that she's engaged," Business Insider journalist Eliza Relman tweeted. AOC herself then quote-tweeted the message, writing, "It's true! Thank you all for the well wishes." She also wrote (via BI), "We got engaged last month in my family's hometown in Puerto Rico ... No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."

The couple first met when they went to college together at Boston University, according to Business Insider. Except for one temporary break-up after college, the two lovebirds have been together ever since. We love a happy ending. AOC's tweet was, of course, flooded with congratulations and good vibes in the replies, including from her fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar who tweeted, "Congratulations sis."

There were also a few mean-spirited jabs, but hey, that's Twitter for ya. Maybe Elon Musk, who actually asked AOC to stop flirting with him in April, can get rid of the trolls once his Twitter acquisition goes through.