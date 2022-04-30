Elon Musk's Surprising Request Of AOC Is Turning Heads
As if Elon Musk purchasing Twitter wasn't crazy enough, now the Tesla CEO is causing a stir online with his conversation with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC).
On April 25, Musk's buyout of Twitter was officially accepted. It's a controversial move that has caused division amongst many people, as Musk is a touter that Twitter should engage in uninfluenced, free speech. Twitter has in the past come under fire for allowing accounts to distribute misinformation, and many believe Musk will allow accounts that were banned for hate speech or misinformation back on the platform. Not only that, Musk has stated he wants the way Twitter chooses the algorithm for popular and prioritized tweets to become public knowledge, per The New York Times.
But despite any intentions, the Musk buying Twitter debacle became more about politics than anything else in the days since — even causing Musk and AOC to get into a Twitter spat that is causing everyone to raise eyebrows.
Elon Musk said AOC was flirting with him in a new tweet
On April 29, Elon Musk tweeted to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to stop flirting with him after the representative tweeted about "a billionaire with an ego problem," to her followers.
Taking to Twitter, AOC said she was "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform." She then added that the unknown billionaire she is referring to "skews [the platform] because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special." Responding back to Ocasio-Cortez, Musk took the unnamed billionaire as himself, telling the politician, "Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," alongside the blushing face emoji.
Reportedly responding back, Ocasio-Cortez said that she wasn't talking about Musk in her tweet, rather she was referring to Mark Zuckerberg (via Insider). Ocasio-Cortez's tweet has since been deleted, and Zuckerberg nor Musk reportedly responded to her retort. But now as many wonder what the future of Twitter will look like under Musk, one can only wonder with this interaction if it will be his new way of dating? Perhaps Musk can woo Amber Heard once more.