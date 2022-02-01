The Real Reason AOC Is Avoiding Twitter

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC to her friends) was possibly the first politician to master the use of Twitter, so it's understandable if you're wondering why the congresswoman hasn't been on the platform lately. Well, she may be a political superstar, but Ocasio-Cortez is still just a human like the rest of us, and even she could use a break from social media every now and then. If you've ever visited Twitter, you may have noticed that it's not always the most pleasant place to be, especially if you're a woman with a large platform.

AOC has been known to use Twitter to promote her political message and boost the causes most important to her, but she's also drawn a lot of attention for how she takes on her political rivals. Her back-and-forths with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, for instance, are kind of legendary. She also made headlines recently with her tweet swinging back at a conservative commentator's thoughts on her boyfriend's feet. "If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet."

Even if she is queen of the political online clapback — like a true millennial — it can still take a toll.