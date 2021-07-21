Meghan McCain's Threat Ahead Of Her View Exit Has The Internet Buzzing

If there's one thing you can count on from Meghan McCain (aside from a wild hairstyle) it's that she has something to say. As one of the hosts of "The View," opinion-having is kind of in her job description, but her takes, whether on the show or on Twitter, have a way of getting the internet super riled up. And that includes the threat she made just weeks before she leaves "The View" for good.

McCain, a conservative political commentator, does tend to fall more in the middle of the road than other members of the Republican party, but that doesn't mean she's afraid to court controversy. Recently, she made headlines when she defended Fox News against accusations that the network disseminated anti-vaccine misinformation — which was swiftly and thoroughly rebutted by co-host Sunny Hostin, via The Wrap.

Now, McCain is causing an internet stir with something she said on "The View," but for a slightly different reason. Here's what's up.