Johnny Depp's Former Agent Makes Serious Claims About His On-Set Behavior
As expected, Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard has seen both actors make a slew of allegations against one another. Now, Depp's former agent is revealing even more disturbing details about the entertainer's behavior before he was married.
Depp has had a storied career that includes starring roles in blockbuster films like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," but the actor has claimed that a 2018 op-ed written by Heard caused irreversible damage to his professional career. "By choosing to lie about her husband for her own personal benefit, [Heard] forever changed Mr. Depp's life and reputation," Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, said during opening statements (via USA Today). He further added, "You will hear him tell you the dreadful influence it had on his life."
However, Depp's former agent has since testified in the trial and has provided an interesting insight into the actor's on-set behavior prior to his volatile marriage to Heard.
Johnny Depp's former agent claims he was unprofessional on set
The trial for Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife has just gotten even messier, as Depp's former agent, Tracey Jacobs, has made some shocking claims about the actor's "complicated" behavior. According to Jacobs, Depp's career began suffering before Amber Heard's Washington Post op-ed due to "showing up late to set consistently, on virtually every movie" (via the Daily Mail).
Jacobs — who served as Depp's agent for 30 years — went on to confirm that the entertainer's career "worsened over time," but credits that change to Depp's on-set behavior. "Crews don't love sitting around for hours and hours waiting for the star of the movie to show up," Jacobs said. "It also got around town — people talk — and it made people reluctant to use him toward the end."
Jacobs and Depp have a storied relationship that began after he starred in 1987's "21 Jump Street," per Page Six. However, Depp fired Jacobs and his business managers, Joel and Robert Mandel, in 2016. Depp eventually filed a $25 million lawsuit against Mandel's management firm, accusing them of mismanaging his funds, but did not name Jacobs in the suit.