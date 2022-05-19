The Tragic Death Of West Wing Actor John Aylward
Fans and costars are mourning the death of beloved character actor John Aylward. Aylward, best known for his work as Dr. Donald Anspaugh in the NBC drama "ER" and his role as DNC chairman Barry Goodwin in "The West Wing," was an accomplished actor on TV and in film, according to IMDb.
On May 19, Aylward's longtime agent, Mitchell Stubbs, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died at home after dealing with a long illness. "John was a wonderful actor and a great friend to many. He was proud of his film and television work, although his life in the theater was where he was the happiest," Stubbs said.
A graduate of the University of Washington, the 75-year-old kept busy his entire career. Aylward appeared in many television shows with some of his final roles coming in "Shameless" and "Yellowstone." The actor also appeared in many movies such as "Armageddon," "Water For Elephants" and "Gangster Squad." Per his IMDb, his last acting role was in 2020 at the age of 73. But although his presence was felt on screen, Aylward truly had a passion for the stage.
The theater world mourns John Aylward's death
In 1996, John Aylward got his big break at age 50 on NBC's "ER" and quickly moved into the lucrative television and film roles, per IMDb. But amidst the "ER" fame, he was also an active member of the theater world. According to the Seattle Rep website, Aylward appeared in over 60 productions over his five-decade career. The organization posted a poignant tribute to the beloved actor, "Seattle Rep lost a beloved member of our family earlier this week, with the passing of long-time company member John Aylward ... John left an indelible mark on the Seattle theater community and on everyone he collaborated with over his long career."
"ER" costar Noah Wyle commented on Instagram: "Very sad news indeed. John was an amazing actor, a gentleman, and a wonderful friend. He'll be missed." Eriq LaSalle, another "ER" costar, praised Aylward on Instagram: "He truly was a class act. A great gentle spirit who was always gracious and a joy to work with. A very talented human being." Film critic Zaki Hasan paid tribute to Aylward, tweeting he was "one of the great TV character actors."
Fans also chimed in, with one tweeting, "Seattle actor extraordinaire, super nice guy, and one of the best characters on 'ER.'" But the humble actor would probably be most honored by a young actor who tweeted: "He might not have been famous. But he influenced a GENERATION of actors. RIP John Aylward."