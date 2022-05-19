The Tragic Death Of West Wing Actor John Aylward

Fans and costars are mourning the death of beloved character actor John Aylward. Aylward, best known for his work as Dr. Donald Anspaugh in the NBC drama "ER" and his role as DNC chairman Barry Goodwin in "The West Wing," was an accomplished actor on TV and in film, according to IMDb.

On May 19, Aylward's longtime agent, Mitchell Stubbs, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died at home after dealing with a long illness. "John was a wonderful actor and a great friend to many. He was proud of his film and television work, although his life in the theater was where he was the happiest," Stubbs said.

A graduate of the University of Washington, the 75-year-old kept busy his entire career. Aylward appeared in many television shows with some of his final roles coming in "Shameless" and "Yellowstone." The actor also appeared in many movies such as "Armageddon," "Water For Elephants" and "Gangster Squad." Per his IMDb, his last acting role was in 2020 at the age of 73. But although his presence was felt on screen, Aylward truly had a passion for the stage.